Summit Schools reduce tuition for 2020-2021 school year

The Summit Schools' Board of Trustees announced that Summit's tuition for the 2020-2021 school year has been reduced to $6,995.

The board had previously set K-8th grade tuition at $9425, and Prekindergarten tuition at $8292.

"Summit's board is responding to the economic needs of our current families and also prospective families considering Summit but the cost of tuition has been a barrier," Paul Pressler, Head of School, said. "This pandemic has only heightened Summit's mission and purpose."

Pressler said he hopes the new tuition price encourages more families to join Summit regardless of whether students and staff are back on campus or continuing education opportunities online.

Summit is currently unable to host tours on campus for interested families, but said families can visit summitschools.org to learn more about the school and begin the application process.