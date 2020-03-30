Summit Schools in Cedar Rapids offering distance learning options

A private pre-kindergarten through 8th-grade school in Cedar Rapids is transitioning to online learning, like many other educators, during the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The sign on the building at Summit Schools in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)

Roughly 85 students go to Summit Schools. Teachers there strive for hands-on learning and typically have unique classroom setups. Last week, the staff rolled out the online plans for students, which vary by grade level.

In these new lesson plans, sometimes students will do virtual learning with teachers. Other times, students are encouraged to get moving outside.

School leaders said they're trying to keep learning as normal as possible during these times.

"How you do that is you're upbeat when you present yourself in video, and you have a zoom meeting where they can all check-in and simply see each other," Paul Pressler, head of schools for Summit, said. "To help reduce some of those anxieties."

Summit Schools does not have a certain number of learning hours required for distance learning. The school also provided students with devices like a computer or tablet, if needed.