CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Clearing continues tonight. Overnight lows drop into the 60s with some patchy areas of river valley fog possible. Heat starts to build as the southerly wind returns on Friday. Upper 80s give way to the 90s on Saturday. Dew points also will be climbing resulting in a heat index in the upper 90s to low 100s through next week. Any shower and storm chances look isolated at best. Have a great night.
Summertime heat makes plans for a stay in eastern Iowa
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Thu 3:48 PM, Jul 11, 2019