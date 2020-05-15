Summer camps remain in limbo as they question whether to reopen

(CNN) - Across the country, parents, children and camp directors are wondering if a summer rite of passage will be lost to COVID-19.

“Outdoors and socializing is the medicine that everybody needs … we know how advantageous the camp experience is in every domain: psychologically, physically, emotionally,” Lauren Rutkowski, owner and director of Camp IHC, said.

Directors of summer camps across the country are trying to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic as they try to figure out a way to safely care for children.

Without any federal guidance, camps are taking direction from state and local government officials.

“We are not public health experts,” Rutkowski said. “We are experts are running Camp IHC.”

But whether to open camps, the answer fluctuates from state to state. Camp industry groups are also crafting guidelines to help, recommending camps stock up on supplies and, ideally, test every camper for the coronavirus ahead of time.

In states like Illinois, some camps are opting not to open this season, while others states, such in Connecticut, are announcing day camps will open.

“Sometime in July we’ll have outdoor camps,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. “They're outdoors, smaller groups.”

With 20 million kids going to camp each year, YMCA Chief Operations Officer Paul McEntire said they could see a devastating loss if they don’t open this summer.

“Our overnight camps do over $300 million of revenue. Our day camps do over 400, almost $500 million of revenue and our childcare during the school year … caring for children is about a 2 billion,” McEntire said.

The challenge camp directors face now is how to open safely but keep camp feeling like camp. Even if camps get the green light to open this summer, bunks, dining halls, and activities will all look different. No visitors will be allowed, and one classic staple of camp might not make an appearance.

“Typically, our campers would receive letter in the mail. We’ve already, you know, talked about that we won’t be receiving letters this year,” Rutkowski said.

Some directors like Rutkowski say they’re not even sure they should open.

“I want to able to look my parents in the eye, no matter what the decision is that I make … say, ‘I left no stone unturned to ensure the safety of your child,’” she said.

