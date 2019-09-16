Summer’s 80s keep coming

Summer ends next Monday, and we’re certainly feeling the warmth to finish off the season.

Including Monday, Cedar Rapids has already had eight days this month with a high of 80 degrees or warmer. That’s the average for the entire month, and we have at least a few more to add to the tally just this week. Whatever we end up with, it’ll be far short of the record for September. That was 23 days with 80 or warmer, set in 1908.

Dubuque is having its sixth day of getting to at least 80 degrees this month. The September record there is 19 days, set in 1895.

Iowa City is in the lead for 80 or warmer this month. Monday is Day 12 making that mark. At the airport, the record is 21 days in 2005.

However, the longer-term climate site in Iowa City had 25 days in 1908.

Waterloo is marking its ninth September day of 80 or warmer on Monday. Like Cedar Rapids, Waterloo’s record for this month is 23 days, set in 1908.