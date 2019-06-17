Summer program to prevent summer slide kicks off

Cedar Rapids elementary schools are kicking off another session of Kids On Course University, a program that aims to keep kids active and fight the summer learning slide that children often experience.

Kids on Course University is a free, seven- week program for elementary students in the Cedar Rapids School District. The program is invitation-only for students who are at-risk for low reading scores. It also offers open-site breakfasts and lunches to anyone in the community under age 18, not just kids in the program.

"There are places in Cedar Rapids where kids don't get to eat during the summer. So that's one of the biggest things. The other thing is that we do, do academic instruction, we have a reading component and a math component. Because these are some of the struggling learners in the Cedar Rapids school district. So we give them the opportunity," Stephanie Stulken, Nixon Elementary site leader, said.

Almost 90 percent of kids have improved their reading scores after attending Kids on Course. This summer, there are 745 students enrolled in the program.