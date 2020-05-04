Summer of the Arts announces changes to festival season

Summer of the Arts announced it is reworking events in the upcoming festival season due to coronavirus pandemic.

The May Friday Night Concert Series performances and the Iowa Arts Festival are being canceled.

Summer of the Arts said in a post on its website that it would try to accommodate performers by rescheduling for a later date, and that it would try to incorporate parts of Iowa Arts Festival into events later in the summer.

The post also said changes could be coming to the programming in June, including the Friday Night concerts, Northside Concert and the Free Movie Series.

For more information visit summerofthearts.org.