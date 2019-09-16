Summer-like weather continues this week

The weather theme the next few days will be warmth and mugginess - certainly a last hurrah of summer. We'll have passing clouds the rest of the day as highs reach the middle 80s. In fact, the next couple of afternoons will be similar to today with humid highs in the middle 80s.

We'll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms move in as soon as Thursday, continuing off-and-on through Saturday. Once the front clears, we'll get rid of the summer-like warmth and humidity as highs slip back into the 70s early next week.