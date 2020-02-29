Summer job fair hosted at Cedar Rapids Public Library

The City of Cedar Rapids is looking to hire a couple hundred workers for seasonal positions this summer.

People could apply for positions on Saturday at the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

Many of the jobs are in the parks and recreation department. Others are in the aquatics department, like lifeguards, swim instructors or cashiers.

This is the second year of the job fair. City staff says they have struggled to fill seasonal jobs in previous years and the event truly helps fill the positions.