CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- The weather remains beautiful tonight. Temperatures fall into the 50s with scattered cloudiness. On Thursday the weather heats up. Highs will be in the 80s and with dew points in the 60s, it will feel muggy. There will be a chance for showers and storms across northeast Iowa on Thursday. An eastern Iowa chance for showers and storms develops on Monday with the active weather in place through the weekend. Have a great night!
Summer heat on the way
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Wed 3:37 PM, May 15, 2019