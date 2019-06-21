Summer Passport program to help downtown businesses

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance has started a passport program to try and get more people to spend money at downtown businesses.

People can pick up a passport at one of the participating businesses. You then have to collect all of the stamps from each of the places in order to win prizes.

Many of the small businesses on the list said this program is needed after the harsh winter.

.

Leah Johnson, co-owner of the Rustic Chic Boutique said they opened this past November. They said they were expecting much more business than what they had.

“As many times as the school closed so did the downtown,” said Johnson. “Nobody was able to get down here or they didn’t want to leave their homes.”

Learn more here: https://www.cedarrapids.org/our-community/downtown/summer-downtown-cedar-rapids/downtown-cedar-rapids-summer-passport

