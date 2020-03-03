Suicide risk among LGBTQ teens higher than peers, new study says

Teenagers who identify as LGBTQ plus are three times more likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers who are straight, according to a new national study by the American Association of Pediatrics.

In eastern Iowa, Foundation 2 often works with people who are struggling with mental health issues. Drew Martel, the organization's director of crisis services, said it's not uncommon to receive emergency calls from LGBTQ youth.

Experts say family acceptance is key when it comes to LGBTQ youth. Teenagers and young people should feel like they are in a non-judgmental setting and that adults believe the struggles they are going through.

So, the staff there want all parents to be able to talk to their children about tough subjects, like depression or even thoughts of suicide.

"We want our kids to feel comfortable coming to us with our struggles, that is what every parent wants," Martel said. "So we encourage our parents to be open and accepting. And again it starts with your child knowing that they can come to you, and you as the parents have the correct information."

Foundation 2 recommends families get in touch with school counselors and even family doctors for more ways to help children.

There are LGBTQ youth centers in the area, which Foundation 2 staff said can also be great places for teens and families to receive mentoring and connect to other area resources.