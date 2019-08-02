Suicide Hotline number carved into Wisconsin maze

"Your life matters."

That's the mental health message a corn maze is sharing with the world.

The Wisconsin maze has had different designs over the years. This year, the owners decided to on suicide prevention to mark the upcoming fall season.

The maze also includes the National Suicide Hotline Numer which is 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.

Julie and John Govin lost a family member to suicide six months ago. So it's not only a message they're hoping to get out to everyone. It's something to keep them going, too.

"Everybody is somebody's most important person. If we can make a difference if we save a life this fall… that's worth it," John said.

The maze also has an area for children that focuses on anti-bullying efforts. The corn maze is west of Eau Claire and officially opens September 21.