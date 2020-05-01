Sugar Bottom day use area at Coralville Lake re-opens

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District announced Friday that Sugar Bottom day-use area at Coralville Lake has been re-opened.

People can use the hiking and biking trails around the lake. The campground, picnic shelters, restroom, and playgrounds will continue to be closed.

Trash cans will also not be accessible and visitors are asked to take any trash with them.

Boat ramps will also be open, but restroom facilities will not. The beaches and Visitor Center will also remain closed.