Sugar Bottom day use area at Coralville Lake re-opens

Every Spring, the Army Corps of Engineers lowers the Coralville Lake levels to prevent flooding from melting snow up stream. The warm weather, and boaters getting stuck forced them to raise it earlier than planned this year. Monday, May 15, 2017 (Phil Reed/KCRG-TV9)
Updated: Fri 4:03 PM, May 01, 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District announced Friday that Sugar Bottom day-use area at Coralville Lake has been re-opened.

People can use the hiking and biking trails around the lake. The campground, picnic shelters, restroom, and playgrounds will continue to be closed.

Trash cans will also not be accessible and visitors are asked to take any trash with them.

Boat ramps will also be open, but restroom facilities will not. The beaches and Visitor Center will also remain closed.

 