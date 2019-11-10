Substitute teacher charged after allegedly beating student at Texas high school

A substitute teacher was fired and subsequently arrested after deputies say multiple videos showed her assaulting a teenage girl in class at a Texas high school.

Tiffani Lankford, 32, faces a charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault after deputies say several videos showed her beating a high school student. (Source: Hays County Jail)

Tiffani Lankford, 32, faces a charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault after she allegedly assaulted a female student in a foreign language class at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says Lankford was arrested Friday after several videos that showed the alleged assault were presented to deputies.

“It makes me very angry. It makes me feel sad for that child. I feel like nobody can get in to step in to help her because they were probably very scared,” said resident Consuela Juarez of one such video.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by her father for evaluation. There are conflicting reports of the student’s age.

It’s unclear what led up to the alleged assault.

“No matter what a kid says to you, short of them pulling a weapon on you, I don’t see any cause for that sort of reaction,” said resident Michael Bower, whose son graduated from Lehman High last year.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District says Lankford was fired as a substitute teacher, and the incident was reported to the Texas Education Agency.

“Under no circumstance is that behavior tolerated at Lehman High School or in Hays CISD,” said Lehman Principal Karen Zuniga in a statement to parents. “We take the safety and security of our students seriously. We took swift action when this incident occurred and will do everything necessary to protect our students.”

Lankford had worked for the district since Aug. 30 and undergone orientation training.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 KEYE, Snapchat via CNN. All rights reserved.