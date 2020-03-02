Styx to perform at Iowa State Fair with special guest Tesla

Styx will perform at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. with special guest Tesla.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $50 and go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849.

2020 Iowa State Fair Coors Light Grandstand Concert Series - Kum & Go Stage tickets are already on sale for the following: Bethel Music with special guest Vertical Worship (Aug. 13), Hairball 20th Anniversary Concert (Aug. 14) Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 15), Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 18), KIDZ BOP Live World Tour 2020 (Aug. 20), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 21), Sam Hunt- The Southside Summer Tour 2020 with special guests Kip Moore, ERNEST, Travis Denning and Brandi Cyrus (Aug. 22).