Study: up to 3 billion will live in extreme heat by 2070

Researchers are warning that by 2070 the climate could be unsuitable for human life to flourish.

On Monday an international research team of archaeologists, ecologists and climate scientists released their study on climate change.

They say if global warming continues unchecked, the heat that's coming in some parts of the world will bring, "nearly unlivable" conditions for up to 3 billion people.

Cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions could cut that number in half, but they say it'd have to be done quickly.

If not, business as usual could change our climate over the coming 50 years more than it's changed in the past 6,000 years.

And they say this year is expected to be earth's warmest year on record.