A new study comparing a seven-county area of Eastern Iowa to similar size portions of the United States is shedding light on employment issues.

Study sheds light on employment and workforce issues in Eastern Iowa

ICR Iowa started work in 2011 to build relationships and other organizations to identify the needs in the area. The group is a nonprofit that works to recruit businesses and workers.

“Everyone is fighting for the same nurses,” said Katie Reynolds, owner and CEO of PRN in Cedar Rapids.

Reynolds hires nurses of her own which then fills the need of other nursing facilities in much of Eastern Iowa. She said it isn’t an easy task in Iowa’s employment climate. She is short 20 to 30 nurses on a daily basis.

“There are so many opportunities that they could go anywhere and get a new job,” she said. “

According to ICR Iowa’s study, over the last ten years, seven counties have seen a 1% growth in the labor force over the last ten years and a 2% growth in the employee pool.

Having been in business for the last 15 years, Reynolds said it’s also difficult to expand a growing business. PRN has grown 35% for the last two years. She said benefits such as healthcare and flexible hours separate her from other jobs, but she said the need is going to continue to grow.

“We could easily fill another 500-600 hours if we had the staff to do so,” Reynolds said.

While the study highlighted the need for workers in the Iowa City Cedar Rapids area, the region outpaces similarly sized portions of the US when it comes to homeownership and a low poverty rate.

file:///C:/Users/briant/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/RIIB1DHY/regional_visioning_scorecard%20ICR.pdf

