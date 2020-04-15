Study on using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to help others underway in Iowa City

A clinical trial to determine the usefulness of plasma transfusions for persons suffering from severe illness caused by the novel coronavirus has begun at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, officials said.

A logo on the side of one of the buildings on the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' main campus in an undated photo. (Forrest Saunders/KCRG)

University of Iowa Health Care said on Tuesday, April 15, 2020, that they had already taken donations of plasma from 11 patients who had recovered from COVID-19. To be eligible to donate, the person must have been asymptomatic for 14 days with a negative test, or 28 days without a confirmatory test.

The plasma, which researchers hope will contain antibodies for the novel coronavirus that will help patients with severe symptoms recover more quickly and effectively. So far, five hospitalized patients at UIHC have received the plasma transfusions after consenting to participate.

"Convalescent plasma has previously been used to mitigate or prevent infection in other viral diseases,” Brooks Jackson, MD, MBA, University of Iowa vice president for medical affairs, said, in a statement. “Our goal is to provide a treatment option, beyond the standard supportive care, for every one of our hospitalized patients with COVID-19.”

The facility hopes to arrange as many donations as possible. If they are unable to use the plasma for patients there, it could be sent to other hospitals in the state to treat severe COVID-19 patients.

Those wanting more information about donation should email here, or call (319) 678-7922.