Study: Most Cedar Rapids residents 'satisfied' with police department

Cedar Rapids police chief Wayne Jerman is pleased with the results of a new study that shows most of the City's residents are "satisfied" with his officers.

Mount Mercy University conducted the study for free for the city and found general satisfaction with the police, except with minorities.

"My philosophy is, no matter how well someone does something, to always try and do it better," Jerman said.

Jerman told the I9 investigative team that he believed the study shows his department is on the right track.

"There's a lot of positives and we want to build on those positives," Jerman said.

The study is the first to look into opinions of Cedar Rapids police and found 73 percent of people are satisfied with police.

The study faced limits as it only surveyed registered voters with email access. It is among the reasons why Professor Chad Loes, who conducted the study, cautioned the results may not be perfect.

"Ideally, what you would do is we would study every citizen in Cedar Rapids but that's not feasible," Loes said.

The respondents for the study were also disproportionately white, richer, and better educated than the city as a whole. Those groups were the most likely to be happy with the police.

"One of the things we have to remember is that this isn't representative of the entire city by any means," Loes said.

Dedric Doolan, branch president of the Cedar Rapids NAACP, wants a new study that would include more minorities. He thinks the move is needed because the study showed minorities were less likely to have a positive view of police. Doolan said that demands action.

"I think they need to do more at developing and building relations," Doolan said.

Jerman said the police department has made efforts to reach out to minority communities.

I9 asked Jerman if the department plans to do a study again, and he is open to the idea. He also noted there may be some grants that could help fund a future study.