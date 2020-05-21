Study finds stay-at-home order in Iowa could have prevented 30 percent of COVID-19 cases

A new study from the University of Iowa found that issuing a stay-at-home order may have prevented 30 percent of COVID-19 cases in a month's time period.

The study compares data from bordering counties in Iowa and Illinois where stay-at-home orders were issued.

Iowa is one of 5 states that did not issue a stay-at-home order but instead had incremental closings.

Illinois started its blanket stay-at-home order on March 21.

Doctor George Wehby worked on the study. He says they used data from 8 Iowa counties and 7 bordering counties in Illinois.

"This study points to an added effect of strict social distancing measures,” said Dr. George Wehby, a professor of health management policy.

According to the study, starting on the day Illinois issued its stay-at-home order, cases increased more quickly in Iowa and more slowly in Illinois.

The study said if Iowa had a similar order, the state may have cut down on its spread by up to 30 percent in one month's time.

Governor Reynolds addressed the study yesterday at her press conference, saying the models are based on assumptions and not real-time data.

