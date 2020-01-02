Study finds 2019 was a 'banner year' for female filmmakers

Women directed more of the most popular movies in 2019 than in any year before.

A study released Thursday by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reports that 12 of 2019's top 100-grossing films were helmed by women. That number is greater than researchers have recorded before.

The findings suggest that some measure of change is finally coming to a film industry where inequality behind the camera has remained stubbornly persistent.

The previous high in USC's annual study was 8%, in 2008. In 2018, only 4.5% of the year's top films were directed by women. Among the films that led the way in 2019 were "The Farewell," "Frozen II," "Hustlers" and "Little Women."