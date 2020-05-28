Study: Potent weed ups risk of anxiety and addiction

There's this perception of weed as something that will mellow you out, calm you down, but researchers say it might be the exact opposite depending on the potency.

In fact, they say the higher the potency, the higher the risk of anxiety and addiction.

That's the latest from a new study that came out Wednesday in the medical journal, 'Jama Psychiatry.'

Researchers talked to more than 1,000 24-year-olds in the U.K. about what kind of marijuana they smoked, and found the ones who said they used high-potency weed were more likely to report anxiety.

Not only that, researchers say those folks were more likely to use weed at least once a week, and twice as likely to have used illicit drugs in the past year.

Most of the participants, 87 percent, said they smoked less potent strains of marijuana.