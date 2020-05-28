Advertisement

Study: Potent weed ups risk of anxiety and addiction

(WCAX)
By CNN
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There's this perception of weed as something that will mellow you out, calm you down, but researchers say it might be the exact opposite depending on the potency.

In fact, they say the higher the potency, the higher the risk of anxiety and addiction.

That's the latest from a new study that came out Wednesday in the medical journal, 'Jama Psychiatry.'

Researchers talked to more than 1,000 24-year-olds in the U.K. about what kind of marijuana they smoked, and found the ones who said they used high-potency weed were more likely to report anxiety.

Not only that, researchers say those folks were more likely to use weed at least once a week, and twice as likely to have used illicit drugs in the past year.

Most of the participants, 87 percent, said they smoked less potent strains of marijuana.

Latest News

Iowa

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa

Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

Iowa

Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.

Iowa

Dubuque Police will resume parking enforcement on June 1

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Dubuque Police stated Friday that all parking enforcement will resume on June 1st.