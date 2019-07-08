Study: Playing Minecraft could help boost creativity

Playing the video game Minecraft could help boost the brain's creative juices, according to a new study by Iowa State University.

The university said research shows video games that foster creative freedom can increase creativity under certain conditions.

Minecraft allows players to explore different worlds and create anything they want.

An experimental study compared the effect of playing Minecraft, with or without instruction, to watching a TV show or playing a race car video game. The study found those given the freedom to play Minecraft without instruction were most creative.