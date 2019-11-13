Study: More Americans having trouble with sleep

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New research at Iowa State University says more Americans are having trouble falling and staying asleep.
Researchers collected data from nearly 165,000 people over five years. Adults who reported at least one day a week with trouble falling asleep rose more than one percent. Those who reported at least one day a week with trouble staying asleep increased more than 2.5 percent.
Researchers said this means as many as five million more Americans are experiencing some sleep difficulties.