Researchers: Kids should be at least 12 years old before being left home alone

A new study says children should be at least 12 years old before being left home alone.

The research from the American Academy of Pediatrics found a majority of social workers say children should be at least 12 before being left home alone for more than 4 hours.

Half of social workers surveyed say leaving a child 10 years or younger alone is a form of neglect. That number jumped up to 80% for children 8 years or younger.

Studies have shown that a lack of adult supervision contributes to more than 40% of pediatric related deaths.

