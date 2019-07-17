Study: Iowa is 4th most obese state in the U.S.

A new study from ConsumerProtect.com released Monday finds Iowa is the fourth most obese state in the country.

According to the study, 36.4% of Iowa's adult population struggles with obesity. The national average is 30.1%, a number that has doubled since 1990.

The study looked at data from the Centers for Disease Control on obesity, exercise and healthy eating habits.

According to the study, the estimated costs of obesity range from $147 billion to nearly $210 billion per year.

A person is considered obese when their Body Mass Indicator (BMI) is over 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

West Virginia and Mississippi ranked at number one and two, respectively when it came to the most obese states. Colorado came in as the least obese state in the country.

