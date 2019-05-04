Students volunteer with spring cleaning to help community, pay for conference

With the rain and cold temperatures gone, it’s finally time to get the yard cleaned up for people across eastern Iowa.

“It’s spring, and after a harsh winter, there’s lots of sticks, lots of leaves to clean up,” said Tony Dixon, director of youth and young adult ministry at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Robins.

About 10 student volunteers and their chaperones cleaned up several yards around Cedar Rapids and Marion on Saturday, raking, picking up branches and pulling weeds.

“I just like being around everyone else in the youth group. It’s a good time to build more friendships,” said youth group member Scott Treptow.

The students were helping out people who might not have been able to do the work themselves, or with various odds and ends.

“Several of the projects we have today are things like bringing up patio furniture from a basement or a garage, or helping people with those types of things that may not be a big deal for our youth,” Dixon said.

The kids weren’t working for extra spending cash, but to pay their way toward the Lutheran Church’s National Youth Gathering this summer. The church has 26 students signed up, plus five adult chaperones.

“It’s a huge conference nationwide, actually worldwide, where 25,000 high school-aged youth come together. It’s in the Twin Cities, Minneapolis, this year,” Dixon said.

One homeowner who was helped Saturday said he had been to the conference in the past as a chaperone and hoped all the students will be able to go this year.

They were accepting donations for their work Saturday, but the volunteers said their work is about more than money.

“Whether we’re getting a donation from somebody or not, we’re doing the same quality of work, and we’re doing it for a greater purpose just to help people and just to make those connections in the community,” Dixon said.

“I think just knowing that I’m making a difference, and it’s really making someone’s day to know that they don’t have to do their spring cleanup,” added Katya Kleman, another youth group member.

To make a donation to the youth group to go to the conference, contact King of Kings Lutheran Church at 319-393-2438.