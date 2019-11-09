Students still learning from the fall of the Berlin wall 30 years later

On the 30th Anniversary of the Berlin Wall being knocked down, a replica wall was torn down at the Czech and Slovak Museum and Library.

The 60-foot long foam wall was erected in April of this year. Artists from around the world, as well as people from the community, then used the wall to express their voices by painting it.

“It was different every day you drove by,” said Matthew Secl.

Secl is a teacher at Metro High School. He has been to the area where the Berlin wall was once stood 30 years ago.

“It’s really fun to have those conversations with this generation,” said Secl.

The idea of the wall is not only to educate the nearly 80 students on history but also give them a chance to understand the national discussion of building a border wall.

“Walls are typically thought as an actual barrio,” he said. “As an educator, we try to break those barrios. We want them to express themselves, to be free, to learn what they want to learn.”

“My students will never forget the history of the Berlin wall and the history of communism because they built it and tore it down themselves,” said Sarah Henderson with the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library. “

