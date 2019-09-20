Students protested climate strikes in Vinton Friday

Students at Vinton Shellsburg high school participated in the global climate strikes Friday.

The strike took place around 9:20 this morning.

The strikers demanded Governor Reynolds join 25 other governors in the US climate alliance and wants the Iowa legislature to write and adopt its own Green New Deal, investing in sustainable agriculture.

Coralee Bodeker, the organizer of the school climate strike, said "we want leaders to listen to us and act on climate change. We want them to work to stop it. We want them to leave us a better future because we don't have the means to stop it right now."

Bodeker also said that she learned that although Iowa is adding more green energy, much of it is exported to outside Iowa.