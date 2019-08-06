Students present self-created mobile applications as part of 'Coding Garage'

Students in Johnson County spent weeks developing their own apps for mobile devices- and organizers said it is all in an effort to get students interested in STEM education and engineering.

Students present their app called "Foundboard," that took these students four weeks to create. They said their original plan was to create a soundboard, but they had more time to be more creative. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

It's called the "Coding Garage-" and 30 students spent nine weeks learning about how to make an app, and then making one themselves. Those students presented their work that they engineered themselves.

Most of the student presenters are still in high school, but some are even younger. Organizers with the program said the program can help students get interested in a career field related to STEM or science, technology, engineering, and math in a creative and fun way.

"I think it's really important for people to at least know how to do it, especially if they're interested," said Hass Machlav, the General Manager of Innovating Software Engineering, Inc. "And this is a very easy way of learning and doing it in a way that you can get a lot of satisfaction to see something actually that's working, and it's very exciting."

The summer program was free to area students through sponsorships from Innovative Software Engineering (ISE), the University of Iowa Electrical and Computer Engineering department, and the Iowa City Area Development group. The top apps and developers were awarded for their work.

Some of the apps, like Foundboard featured in this story are available for download in the Google Play store.