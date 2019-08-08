Students, police go back-to-school shopping

Some students in Cedar Rapids got the time to pick up new school supplies and get to know police a little better.

Thursday was the annual Shop with a Cop at the Target on Blairs Ferry Road NE. More than one hundred children shopped for items like backpacks, pencils, notebooks and shoes.

The Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity worked with area groups to select young people for the event. Police say this is much more than just a shopping trip.

"We're pretty flexible about what we will get the kids, because ultimately this is about building relationships, obviously we want to help families that are struggling a little bit financially, but the big picture is the relationships we are building with the children and the families," Charity Hansel, Cedar Rapids police officer, said.

The police protective charity covers the cost of all of the supplies. It gets the money for this program from officers and other donations.