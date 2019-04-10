Students organize "Consent Week" at Linn Mar High School

Since September, six students have worked together to brainstorm ideas to stop sexual harassment and assault. They all agree, it's a situation that could happen to any person.

“It's scary to think that this could happen to me like walking home one night or anything,” Katie Martens said.

"When I first saw the statistics that, I think, it's every 92 seconds someone is assaulted in America,” Libby Isenberg said.

The group decided to take action. Through Iowa BIG, a project-based learning course, the group made this their goal. They organized a “Consent Week” at Linn Mar High School, where students are encouraged to sign a pledge.

It asks people to respect boundaries, ask consent and believe survivors.

"It usually is guys attacking women, but it can happen anyway but it can be guys attacking guys women attacking women or women attacking guys so it's breaking down that stereotype of men attacking women,” Cody Watts said.

As they went further into the school year the teens decided to do more, including challenging school districts' policies surrounding sexual harassment. The teens met with Linn Mar School Board members once and plan to again before the school year is over.

“Defined terms of sexual harassment, what it looks like different examples of how to handle it and what the consequences are,” Watts said.

The project will continue into next school year. The group says consent should be taught more readily in school curriculum.

"It's taught in some classes, consent education, but it's mentioned once or twice throughout the year,” Ella Bergen said.

Consent Week lasts through Friday. The students are bringing in a guest speaker from Iowa State University to talk to all high school kids at Linn Mar about the importance of consent.