Students in Des Moines marched for climate change Friday

Hundreds of students and parents marched to Representative Cindy Axne's office in downtown Des Moines today. They were part of a global movement to try to get action against climate change.

The group says it doesn't believe local officials and the current administration care about their future.

Axne wasn't there, but she did release a statement thanking students for their activism and promising to meet everyone in person, but they want something done now.

Lydia Pesek, an activist, said: "We want a generation that can live on this earth and we want the future generations to be able to have livable earth and be able to see all of the amazing things we've been able to."

