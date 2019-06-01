Students in Cedar Rapids got to see a film they made on the big screen

Some Eastern Iowa kids got to watch a movie they made on the big screen Saturday morning.

A group of student’s met at Jackson Elementary in Cedar Rapids to write, direct, and act in the entire film. They say it took them about a year to make.

The movie, ‘Mystery on the Jackson Jet’ was about people trying to find a stole ring. Marcus Theatres held two showings of the movie this morning. The kids were thrilled by the recognition.

"It's so crazy to think that people as young as elementary students are able to such great things and make it to the big screen," said Jonah McMahan, a 7th grader who directed the film.

Students say they are working on also doing a showing at the Jackson Elementary School.