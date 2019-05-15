Students don eye patches to support classmate

A Cedar Rapids class wore eye patches Wednesday to support a classmate who suffered an eye injury.

The 3rd grade class at Wright Elementary all put on eye patches as part of the school's carnival week. Principal Brian Krob says the teachers helped the students come up with the idea as a way to support a classmate.

Krob says one student recently returned to class after suffering an eye injury and Wednesday was the first day that student had to wear an eye patch for it. He says the students wanted to wear eye patches to support their classmate.