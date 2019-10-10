Students can soon retake sections of the ACT

For students who have taken the ACT college entrance exam but still want to boost their score, they'll now be able to retake just a section, instead of the entire thing.

ACT announced the change Tuesday and it's getting a thumbs-up from many students and parents, but critics worry this will give those who can afford to retake certain sections an advantage over those who can't.

The price for a section re-test hasn't been set yet, but the folks at ACT said it will be cheaper than retaking the whole thing.

ACT said research from 2016 showed people who took the test again scored an average of nearly three points higher than those who didn't.

Students will be able to take the ACT online at some test centers now and get their score in just two days instead of worrying about it for weeks.

There will also be a 'superscore' for students who have taken the exam more than once, giving colleges the option to use the student's best scores from all the tests they've taken.