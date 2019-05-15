Students bring the heat when doing Raku pottery

Students at Kenwood Leadership Academy brought the heat....to their arts and crafts. It's part of the Raku-firing process.

Students create works of art with clay, and then get to watch as the pieces are fired. There artwork is removed from the kiln, bright and red hot.

Organizers say the process is also a good opportunity to teach.

"There is a lot of cross curriculum potential.You have the science behind the glazes , the engineering in the kilns and also the art they are making," said Joyce St. Clairvoltz, with the Iowa Ceramic Center.

The Iowa Ceramic Center and Glass Studio provided the Raku and helped operate them.