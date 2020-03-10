Students at state universities should prepare in case of online-only instruction, board says

The three state universities under the Board of Regents have been asked to move as quickly as possible toward developing protocols for online-only instruction in the face of cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, according to a statement from the board.

The board did not say that this will be required as of yet, but did indicate that the three schools will provide guidance to students and staff by 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

In the event that a decision is made to restrict class instruction to virtual-based learning, students are being advised to prepare for the possibility before leaving campuses for spring break at the end of the week.

Each of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa has websites intended to provide updates on coronavirus.

The board is still banning international travel, with a plan to extend the ban each Monday until further notice. Domestic travel is recommended to be avoided to areas with high case counts of COVID-19.

Read the full statement from the Board of Regents below:

Following the identification of COVID-19 cases in Iowa, the Board of Regents has asked the three Regent Institutions to move as quickly as possible towards the ability to deliver instruction virtually.

It is important for students, faculty and staff to prepare for this eventuality this week prior to spring break.

Specific information will be provided by the individual universities no later than 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 12th.

Additionally, until further notice, the Board will be extending the international travel ban by seven days each Monday, effective Monday, March 9th. Providing this continuous 30-day window, until conditions improve, will allow faculty, staff and students to plan accordingly.

With regard to university-sponsored domestic travel, at this time it is an institutional decision. However, the Board will continue to evaluate daily and its current recommendation is to avoid areas with high numbers of identified cases of COVID-19.