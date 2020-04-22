Some students stuck with paying apartment leases they can't use

While schools across the country have closed their campuses and moved to virtual classrooms, many students are having to pay for apartments they aren't using anymore.

(Brian Tabick/KCRG)

"As an exchange student I feel that they're kind of just taking advantage of the fact that I'm not there,” Aaron Burns Lees, an international student at the University of Iowa, said.

Burns Lees is a student from Liverpool. He left his apartment in the RISE at River Front Crossing building in downtown Iowa City to go home for spring break. Once he was there, he found out he would be continuing his journalism, creative writing, and history classes online.

"I, in theory, have to pay for a place that I physically can't even occupy and have no reason to be,” Burns Lees said.

Burns Lees said he does have rent due but hasn't paid on it because he is trying to negotiate with management. However, advocacy groups say there isn't much that people like Burns Lees can do.

“There isn't really any legal recourse to help these tenants,” Oliver Weilein, a member of the Iowa City Tenants Union, said.

The Iowa City Tenants Union is a group that works to help tenants work with landlords. While he says a contract is a contract, he'd like to see landlords be a little more lenient.

“We think during these unprecedented times, during something as crazy as a global pandemic, the landlords need to take the hit with their investment,” said Weilein “That's what it is, an investment in real estate.”

A representative from the Linn County Landlord Association disagreed, saying they, too, still need to get money during this time, giving us this statement: "When a landlord does not receive the rent, he cannot pay his bills and expenses of ownership for taxes, insurance, maintenance, and mortgage payments. We are all in this mess together. "

They said landlords do have an obligation to work with tenants like Burns Lees, who should give two weeks advance notice before vacating the property and try to find someone to take over the contacts. It's something Burns Lees said he has been trying to do.

“The whole world is going through this and we're all finding it hard you should be looking at my individual situation and rather than just dismissing,” Burns Lee said.

We reached out to the parent company of the RISE at River Front Crossing and are still waiting to hear back.