Students add a touch of culture to Hoover Elementary School mural

Hoover Elementary students in Cedar Rapids added culture on a new mural going up in the school's cafeteria on Friday. The kids designed and painted it over a 12-week period.

The school's Art Specialist helped put the finishing touches on this morning. She said it represents the land where many students once lived in Central Africa.

"We have a really amazing school here. We have a lot of different families here, a lot of cultures and we wanted it to be more welcoming but we wanted the kids to be a part of it," sand Amy Licher.

Maya Angelou's book based on the traditions of the Ndebele Tribe inspired the artwork. Students will formally reveal the artwork at Hoover Elementary on Saturday morning.

