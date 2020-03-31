Students, professors adjusting to new online courses at University of Iowa

Monday marked the first day the University of Iowa shifted all its courses online. The school extended its spring break an extra week and one Iowa professor says online learning has great potential.

A normally-busy set of sidewalks on the Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City sit empty while students have been shifted to online-only instruction. Photo date: Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Mike O'Brien/KCRG)

“The infrastructure that the University of Iowa has put in place has really made this migration from in-person classes to online classes go quite smoothly," Robert Cargill, an associate professor who teaches classics and religious studies, said.

Cargill has been an associate professor at Iowa since 2011. Before that, he was at the UCLA center for digital humanities building the same types of websites and online courses that he now has to use.

“What the University of Iowa is doing is well ahead of many universities in education," Cargill said. "About 10 years ago, [Iowa] had the foresight to put into place a strategic initiative that called for additionally funded and additional faculty in the digital humanities.”

Cargill, alongside the Center for Teaching and the Office of Distance and Online Education, has been helping other professors that may not be as technologically savvy learn this new way of educating. He said most students have transitioned seamlessly.

“It’s basically the same," Lucy Rohden, an Iowa student, said. "It's just like glitches are the only real difference. There’s lag time and sometimes peoples camera’s freeze up or stuff like that but outside of that its pretty similar to a normal classroom environment.”

Cargill said that students are largely products of their environments when it comes to technology.

“They’ve grown up on devices where they might be cities apart, they might be in the next room, but they are talking to each other on technology like you and I are talking now,” Cargill said, while participating in an interview done on Zoom.

Cargill said the capabilities in a virtual classroom are virtually endless

“We can go to Jerusalem, we can go to Egypt and see the Sphynx," Cargill said, demonstrating the ability to change the background behind him. "We can go to Masada in Isreal I can lecture about that, we can go to Rome and see the Coliseum.”

Cargill said it is also about keeping it entertaining for the students to keep them engaged in learning.

“I can go sit on the Simpson’s couch, and I can do office hours doing this way," Cargill said. "I can go up into space and float around in the space station, we try to have fun while we're continuing to educate the students.”