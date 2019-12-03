Student, officer injured in another Wisconsin high school shooting

Updated: Tue 10:43 AM, Dec 03, 2019

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Police say there’s been another shooting at a Wisconsin high school in which an armed student was confronted by a police officer.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School. Oshkosh police say the student and the officer were injured and have been taken to hospitals.

It follows a similar shooting at Waukesha South High School in suburban Milwaukee on Monday morning when a police officer shot an armed male student in a classroom. Officials say that student pointed a handgun at officers. The 17-year-old boy was wounded.

 