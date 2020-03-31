Student of the Month: Harper Meyers

An eight-year-old girl in eastern Iowa has already dedicated much of her life to service in her community. That's why teachers nominated Harper Meyers for our Student of the Month brought to you by Hills Bank.

KCRG-TV9 caught up with Harper and her mom, Jamie, during a FaceTime interview this week. Harper and her brother are out of school for the time being, due to the spread of COVID19. But that's not stopping the family from thinking about their next service project.

"The last idea they came up with is to help kids with cancer so we'll see what goes there,” Jamie said.

Harper is a second-grader at Prairie Heights Elementary School, and she already has lots of volunteer experience. She and her brother donated 350 blankets to Willis Dady Homeless Services in Cedar Rapids. They made several on their own blankets. They also encouraged friends and teachers to join the project.

"We helped all the people that don't have food and stuff and we gave them blankets to stay warm in the cold,” Harper said.

After Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, Harper asked her church to donate supplies to send down to Texas. The Meyers have extended family in the areas impacted, so she knew of the need.

"It made me feel happy,” Harper said.

Parents say they're very proud of their children's accomplishments.