Student of the Month: Hayley Peters

Hayley Peters is TV9’s May Student of the Month.

Peters just wrapped up another semester at Kirkwood Community College. Even though she's still in high school, she's also taking college courses to better prepare for her future career.

“I want to be a veterinarian. My ultimate goal is to work with exotic animals."

Hayley takes college classes in the mornings. She learns her high school courses in the afternoon, with her mom as her teacher. She's part of Clear Creek Amana's Home School Program.

Hayley says it provides her flexibility to do other things like volunteering which she does at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center a few times a week.

"My job is just to go hang out with them and get them around people so they're easier to be adopted out."

There, Hayley is able to study the bond between humans and animals. It also challenges her.

"It's a lot of fun for me it's challenging to deal with all sorts of animals. Like, we never had dogs at home so now I get to work with them."

Hayley also works as a vet assistant in North Liberty.

"I had a job shadow with them one day and internship for a few weeks. Then when I turned 16 I asked the manager if I could get a job.”

Hayley says these experiences will make her a better vet in the future. And she plans to volunteer and work in the area through college.

Hayley will be a senior in high school next year. As of right now, she wants to go to the University of Iowa for her undergraduate degree and the University of Wisconsin for grad school.