Student journalists at Iowa City West continue publication during school closure

Students at Iowa City West are wrapping up their final print publication of their newspaper "West Side Story" this academic year.

The layout of pages in the West Side Story, a student-made publication from Iowa City's West High School, from an upcoming issue. (Courtesy Image)

The student journalists haven't been able to meet in person because schools are shut down for the rest of the academic year. Instead, students are working from home, collaborating with Zoom meetings or group chats.

The students said it's their job to keep their peers informed during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The next issue of the publication will have extensive coverage of COVID-19.

"And students working as essential workers, because it's a really interesting balance that kids who are 16, 17, 18 are working to support an entire community in a way that is so crucial," Marta Liera, editor, said.

Staffers will wear masks and deliver the publications next week.