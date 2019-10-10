Student charged with carrying a toy gun on school grounds

Iowa City police have charged a student for carrying around a toy gun on school property.

Officials stated that Wednesday afternoon that they were called to Tate High School to investigate a report that a gun had been allegedly exchanged in the school parking lot on Tuesday.

The principal stated that a parent saw the exchange in the parking lot during a parent-teacher conference. Police watched the surveillance video, which confirmed what the parent saw.

After investigating, police confirmed that a student of Tate High School had possession of a toy gun on school property. The student was charged with carrying a toy gun in city limits. The student was then released to their parent.