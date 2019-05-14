Student brings gun to high school in Washington

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A student brought a gun on school grounds at Washington High School, school district officials said on Tuesday.
Officials with the Washington School District received a report of a student potentially possessing a gun during the day on Tuesday. In coordination with Washington police officers, they found the student who had the gun.
The student was taken into custody and charged with possession of stolen property and carrying a weapon.
Officials said there was never a direct threat to students or staff members.