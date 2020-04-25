Stubborn clouds that slowly break up later today

Conditions should generally be improving through the day, after a mostly cloudy start.

Expect sunshine to break through by later this afternoon, leaving us with a nice finish. Temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s, with areas that see clouds stick around the longest staying the coldest.

Sunday should be a real winner of a day with a good deal of sunshine, amid a few clouds, and temperatures into the 60s.

Our temperature trend continues upward for the first part of the coming week, but it comes with a price: showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system drags in cooler air for the middle part of the week.

Temperatures should bounce back once again toward the weekend, with another shot at showers and storms by next Sunday.