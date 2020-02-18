Stuart man who shot at officers pleads guilty to gun, drug charges

An Iowa man who opened fire on officers serving a warrant has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges.

Randall Comly is scheduled to be sentenced June 12 in Des Moines. He pleaded guilty this month to possession of methamphetamine for sale and two weapons charges.

Comly is accused of firing a handgun at officers on Oct. 17 as they tried to arrest him inside a Stuart apartment complex. The officers weren't hit. They fired back, wounding Stuart.

Investigators have said the officers' shots also injured two deputies posted outside the building.